JHAÖQIA Taiwanese Style Rice Crackers are being recalled in Canada because it may contain peanut that is not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to peanut could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Legendary Trading Corporation.

This product was sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is JHAÖQIA Taiwanese Style Rice Cracker (Egg Y0lk Flavor) that are packaged in 300 gram packages. The package is a clear plastic package with foreign letters. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 971646 649752. All codes were peanut is not declared on the product label are included in this recall.

If you are allergic to or sensitive to peanut, please check your kitchen to see if you bought this recalled product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the rackers away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Anyone concerned about and allergic reaction should see a doctor.