JLM Dark Chocolate Nonpareils Recalled For Undeclared Milk

JLM Dark Chocolate Nonpareils are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins or who is lactose intolerant could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lipari Foods of Warren, Michigan.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level nationwide. It is JLM Dark Chocolate Nonpareils that are packaged in a 14 ounce clear plastic tub. The lot numbers for this item are 28202501A, 29202501A, 23202504A, 14202505A, 15202505A, and 03202506A. Those numbers are printed on the bottom label.

The recall was triggered when the firm was notified by the Weaver Nut Company that they were recalling this product for possible undeclared milk. The issue is that the packaging did not reveal the presence of this allergen.

If you bought this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the nonpareils away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.