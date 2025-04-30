Kids Thrill Shape Sorter Car Toys Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Kids Thrill Shape Sorter Car Toys is being recalled because it poses a choking hazard. The toys in the kit violate regulations banning small parts in toys intended for children under the age of three because they can be swallowed and cause serious injury or death. No reports of injury have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Deals Oasis of New York, New York. The toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Kids Thrill Shape Sorter Cars Hammer Toys with model number MZL-038. The shape sorter cars are sold in a box with the words “Kids Thrill 2 in 1 Shape Sorter Car” printed on the front. The wooden toys include two wooden mallets and wooden pieces in various shapes, including balls, hearts, and stars. The bottom of the car has a label with the words, “BEDLEE BARGAIN, INC. BROOKLYN, NY BATCH NO. BEDLEE220801 PRODUCTION DATE: AUG 2022 MADE IN SHANGOU, CHINA.”

This toy was sold online at Amazon from October 2023 through January 2025 for about $12.00. You can see more pictures of the toy at the Consumer Products Safety Commission web site.

If you purchased this toy, take it away from children immediately. Contact Deals Oasis for information about how to return it for a full refund. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.