King Cheesecake Cakes Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

King Cheesecake Cakes are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because the pecans used to make these cakes could be contaminated. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is King Cheesecake Company of Houston, Texas.

These cakes were sold at the retail level in the states of Alabama, Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Illinois. The recalled products include Italian Layer Cake, item number 1071; Carrot Layer Cake, item number 1312; Tres Leches Cheesecake, item number 99272; Hummingbird Layer Cake, item number 3145; Chocolate Tres Leches Cheesecake, item number 99273; and Assorted Layer Cake, item number 2485. These cakes were manufactured from 6/20/25 to 7/14/25. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased any of these cakes, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these cakes, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.