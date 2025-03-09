King Harvest Balsamic Hummus Recalled For Plastic Pieces

by

King Harvest Balsamic Hummus, Black Olive Hummus, Chipotle Hummus, Classic Hummus, Jalapeno Hummus, Lemon Hummus, Roasted Pepper Hummus, Roasted Garlic Hummus, Spinach Hummus, Sun-dried Tomato Hummus, Toasted Onion Hummus, and Toasted Sesame Hummus, are being recalled for foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of plastic. This poses a choking hazard. Because this recall notice was posted in the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the usual recall page, there is no information about whether any injuries or adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Pacific Coast Fresh of Portland, Oregon.

These products were distributed at the retail level in these states: Idaho, Oregon, and Washington. All of the recalled products are King Harvest brand, and all are packaged in 10 ounce containers.

They include Balsamic Hummus with UPC number 025726 310097 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, and 2/23/2025. Also recalled is Black Olive Hummus with UPC number 025726 31121 6 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, and 2/23/2025, as well as Chipotle Hummus with UPC number 025726 31007 3 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/19/2025, 2/23/2025, 2/26/2025, and 3/2/2025.

Classic Hummus is also recalled. It has the UPC number 025726 31110 0 and expiration dates 2/3/2025, 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, and 2/23/2025. Jalapeno Hummus is included in this recall. It has the UPC number 025726 31004 2 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, 2/23/2025, 2/24/2025, 2/26/2025, and 3/2/2025.

Lemon Hummus is recalled. It has the UPC number 025726 31001 1 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/19/2025, and 2/23/2025. Roasted Pepper Hummus is also recalled, with UPC number 025726 31127 8 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, and 2/23/2025. Roasted Garlic Hummus is included in this recall, with UPC number 025726 21114 1 and expiration dates 2/3/2025, 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, and 2/23/2025.

Spinach Hummus, with UPC number 025726 31108 7, is also recalled. The expiration dates for this product are 2/2/2025, 2/6/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/13/2025, 2/16/2025, and 2/20/2025. Sun-dried Tomato Hummus is included in this recall. It has the UPC number 025726 31118 6 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, 2/23/2025, 2/24/2025, 2/26/2025, and 3/2/2025. Toasted Onion Hummus is also recalled, with UPC number 025726 31129 2 and expiration dates 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/19/2025, 2/23/2025, 2/26/2025, and 3/2/2025. Finally, Toasted Sesame Hummus is included in this recall. It has the UPC number 025726 31122 3 and expiration dates 2/3/2025, 2/5/2025, 2/9/2025, 2/10/2025, 2/12/2025, 2/16/2025, 2/17/2025, 2/19/2025, and 2/23/2025.

If you purchased any of these products, and froze them for later use, do not eat them. You can take them back to the store where you bought them, or throw them away in a secure trash can.