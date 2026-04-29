April 29, 2026

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Ghirardelli Powdered Beverages Mixes Recalled For Salmonella

April 28, 2026 by

Ghirardelli Powdered Beverages Mixes are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Ghirardelli Chocolate Company of San Leandro, California.

Ghirardelli Powdered Beverages Mixes Recalled For Salmonella

The problem is that California Dairies issued a recall of their milk powder for potential Salmonella contamination. This was used to make these powdered mixes.

The recalled product is Ghirardelli Powdered Beverages Mixes. They are packaged in large format intended for food service and institutional customers, but some of the mixes may have been available for purchase by consumers through ecommerce.

You  can see the long list of recalled products, along with the lot number and best if used by date, at the FDA web site. Some of the recalled products are Chocolate Flavored Frappe, Classic White Frappe, Premium Hot Cocoa Pouch, Frozen Hot Cocoa Frappe Mix, and Mocha Frappe Mix, among others. You can see more pictures of the recalled products its the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of these items, do not consume them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, after first double bagging or wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can contact your distributor or your retailer for a full refund.

If you did consume these products, monster your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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