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Heeva Fine Foods Pistachios are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Heeva Fine Foods.

This product was sold in Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Heeva Fine Foods Pistachios that are packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic clamshell container with a white label that has the name of the product and the price in black print. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 51061 00569 5. All units sold in the calendar years 2025 and 2026 are included in this recall. The pistachios were sold at the store Heeva Fine Foods, which is located at 10454 Yonge Street in Richmond Hill, Ontario.

If you bought these pistachios, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these pistachios, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the ne3xt week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.