Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Recalled For Possible Listeria

Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano cheese, sold at some Wegmans stores, is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Wegmans Food Markets of Rochester, New York.

The recalled product was sold at Wegmans stores in these states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia, and in Washington, D.C. between November 14 and November 24, 2025.

The recalled product is Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano cheese that is packaged in plastic tubs with a red and green label. The UPC number for this product is UPC 2-77580-XXXXX-7 (“XXXXX” varies based upon weight). The package has a Wegmans scale label. All lot codes have been recalled and removed from shelves.

The recall was triggered when Wegmans was notified by its supplier that the cheese may be contaminated with the pathogen. If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see if, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.