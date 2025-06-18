Marketside Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Recalled For Listeria

by

Marketside Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine and Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that is associated with these products. The recalling firm is FreshRealm of San Clemente, California, Montezuma, Georgia, and Indianapolis, Indiana.

The company is voluntarily recalling all products produced before June 17, 2025 that are available for purchase. These ready to eat products were shipped to Walmart and Kroger stores nationwide. They are:

32.8 ounce tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or before.

12.3 ounce tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or before.

12.5 out ce tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or before.

These items have the USDA mark of inspection and the establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” stamped inside it. This mark is on the side of the packaging. You can see more labels of these products at the USDA web site.

If you purchased these Marketside Chicken Alfredo or Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo products, do not eat them even if you are going to thoroughly heat them first. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.