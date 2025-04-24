Martinelli Apple Juice Recalled For Patulin Contamination

by

Martinelli Apple Juice is being recalled for possible patulin contamination. Patulin is a mycotoxin that can cause damage to the liver, spleen, kidneys, and immune system. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is S Martinelli & Company of Watsonville, California.

Patulin forms when blue mold occurs on apples. The damage to the body only occurs with prolonged and sustained exposure to the mycotoxin.

The recalled apple juice was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. No picture of the recalled product was provided.

The recalled product is Martinelli apple juice that is packaged in 10 ounce clear/translucent bulbous/round glass bottles with a white metal screw top. There are four 10 ounce bottles per pack, and six packs per case.

The UPC number for this product is 0 41244 04102 2, with a best by date of 05DEC2026. You can see the long list of pallet/batch numbers at the FDA web site.

If you purchased this product with that UPC number, best by date, and batch numbers, do not drink it. You can throw the apple juice away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.