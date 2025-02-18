Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Macadamias Recalled For Almonds

by

Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Macadamias are being recalled because they may actually contain almonds that are not declared on the package label. Anyone who is allergic to almonds could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company of Kea’au, Hawaii.

The recalled product is Mauna Loa Milk Chocolate Covered Macadamias that are packaged in a one ounce pouch. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 72992 04260 3, and it is marked with lot number K4351 and best by date 07 2026 on the back of the packaging.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the recalled batch, that was manufactured by a third party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds. The company took action to recall the product. The almonds were distributed to two retail locations in Southern California: World Market and Abraham & Sons, Inc.

If you purchased this item and cannot consume almonds for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the macadamia nuts away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.