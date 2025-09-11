Middlefield Co-Op Cheeses Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Middlefield Co-Op Cheeses are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op of Middlefield, Ohio.

The cheeses were produced on May 30, 2025 and August 13, 2025 and distributed in the states of Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Texas through dining halls, distributors, and retail stores. They were available between July 7, 2025 and August 14, 2025.

The recalled products include:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Organic Gouda,

8 ounce packages, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese 5 pound bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Colored (Yellow) Cheddar Cheese, 5 pound loaves (labeled as Smoked Cheddar and All Natural Mild Cheddar), Sell by date of 2/13/2026

and in 5 pound bags (shredded cheese) (labeled as Shredded Cheddar Cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Swiss Cheese 5 pound loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Pepper Jack Cheese

5 pound loaves (labeled as All Natural Pepper Jack), Sell by date of 2/13/2026

and in 5 pound bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Monterey Jack Cheese,

5 pound loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

and in 5 pound bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

Sunrise Creamery Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack with Pickles Cheese in 6 ounce packages (labeled as Dilly Pickle) with lot code 253054, Sell by date of 1-7-26, 1-11-26, or 2-16-26

and in 1.25 pound packages (labeled as Dilly Pickle Jack) with lot code 253054, Sell by date of 12-30-25

The lot code and sell by date for Sunrise Creamery products can be found on the side of each package. The sell by date for Middlefield cheeses can be found on stickers located on the five pound loaf or the box for five pound bags of shredded cheese. You can see more pictures of product labels at the FDA web site.

The recall was initiated after testing by the company revealed the presence of the pathogen in the products. Listeria monocytogenes was also found on surfaces of cutting equipment.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to use them in cooking. You can throw the cheeses away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first you double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.