MIGHTYLICIOUS Vegan Oatmeal Coconut Cookies Recalled

MIGHTYLICIOUS Vegan Oatmeal Coconut Cookies are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk protein, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mightylicious Inc. of Wood-Ridge, New Jersey.

This product is Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, Allergen Friendly, Egg-Free, Non-GMO, Kosher, and Preservative-Free. It was sold at the retail level in these states: Illinois, Rhode Island, and New York.

The recalled product is packaged in a 6.5 ounce, stand-up pouch, with 6 bags per case. The UPC number that is printed on the package is 0085000955838. The best before date is 9/19/25 and the lot code is 2353.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.