Minecraft Light-Up Slap Bracelets Recalled For Button Batteries

Minecraft Light-Up Slap Bracelets are being recalled because children can access the button batteries and there is a risk of serious injury or death. There has been one report of a battery separating from the toy, but no injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Innovative Designs of New York.

The problem is that the battery compartment of this bracelet can be opened easily by children, allowing access to the batteries. This violates the battery-operated toys requirement under the mandatory standard for toys. If a child swallows a baton cell or coin battery, it can causer serious injuries, internal chemical burns, or death.

The recall is for Minecraft Light-up Slap Ruler Bracelets. This bracelet was sold nationwide at Walmart stores from March 2025 to May 2025. The bracelet cost about $2.00. The model numbers for this product are 718508MCR and 718075MCR. The bracelets come in pink and green. The “MINECRAFT” logo is printed on the front of the packaging, and the model number is printed on the back. The bracelets include three pre-installed button cell batteries.

About 75,000 of these bracelets were sold. You can see more pictures of the product at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

If you bought this bracelet, immediately take it away from children and store them out of their reach. Contact Innovative Designs for information on product disposal and a refund. Note that button and coin batteries are hazardous and should not be discarded in the garbage. Follow your local hazardous waste procedures.