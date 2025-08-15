Mon Père Camembert Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Mon Père Camembert is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is D. Tyers Foods International Inc.

This cheese was sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled product is Mon Père Camembert that is packaged in 250 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 3 365500 001337. The codes on the product, which are the best before dates, are best before 14/08/2025 and best before 31/07/2025. The cheese was sold from the Cheese Boutique store that is located at 45 Ripley Avenue in Toronto. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

Please check your fridge to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping it or double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.