Moonlight Peaches Recall Updated With More UPC Numbers

by

The recall of Moonlight Peaches has been updated with more UPC numbers. That recall was issued on October 29, 2025. The peaches are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

These peaches were sold nationwide at the retail level between September 16 and October 29, 2025. The peaches were sold as individual pieces with PLU sticks or in multi-packs. This recall does not include packages or PLU numbers with the words “Organic” and/or “Washington.” The lot codes remain the same. And you can see pictures of more recalled products at the FDA web site.

For the recall of Moonlight yellow peaches as individual fruit, there is no UPC number. For these yellow peaches in multi packs, the additional UPC number is 8 98429 00220 6.

For the recall of Moonlight white peaches as individual fruit, there is no UPC number. For the multi-pack recall, there are two new UPC numbers: 8 10248 03087 1 and 8 10248 03186 1. These UPC numbers were listed under Peppermint White peaches but also apply to the white peaches.

For the Peppermint Peach peaches, there is no additional UPC number. These peaches were only sold in multi-packs.

For the Kroger Yellow Peaches, also only sold in multi-packs, the additional UPC number is 0 11110 18174 9.

The recall was issued because Listeria bacteria was found in the packing facility. If you purchased any of these peaches with those specific UPC numbers or PLU numbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these peaches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.