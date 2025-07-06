More Cucumber Salads and Snacks Recalled For Salmonella

by

More cucumber salads and snacks are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is JFE Franchising of Houston, Texas.

These items were sold in these states: Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, and Wisconsin at the retail level. The recalled items include Family Garden Salad in 24 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388065, Garden Salad in 12 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388067, Family Cobb Salad in 22 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388068, Cobb Salad in 11 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388069, Cucumber Salad in 3 ounce containers with UPC number 63912389205, and Cucumber Salad in 3 ounce containers with UPC number 63912389243.

Spicy Cucumber Salad in 3 ounce containers with UPC number 63912389329 is also recalled, along with Chef Salad in 11 ounce containers with UPC number 63912395033, Chef Salad in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600295, Cobb Style Salad in 15 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600318, Garden Salad in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600547, and Greek Salad in 16 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600523.

Also recalled is Cucumber with Ranch in 9 ounce containers with UPC number 63912395020, Cucumber, Lime & Tajin in 19 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388053, Cucumber Slices w/Tajin in 15 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388022, and Cucumber Bowl w/ Ranch Dressing in 15 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388063.

Fruit & Vegetable Tray in 64 ounce containers with UPC number 63912394047 is included, along with Mixed Melon, Cucumbers & Tajin in 18 ounce containers with UPC number 63912394007, Watermelon & Cucumber w/ Tajin in 18 ounce containers with UPC number 63912394036, Small Vegetable Tray in 19.5 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388045, Small Party Tray with Dip in 19 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388046, Large Vegetable Tray in 42 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388056, Vegetable Bowl in 26 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388044, Vegetable Bowl in 13 ounce containers with UPC number 63912388072, Baby Carrot, Cucumber, & Ranch in 15 ounce containers with UPC number 63912394045, and Signature Vegetable Bowl in 28 ounce containers with UPC number 639123600172.

Bibimbap Bowl in 13 ounce containers with UPC number 63912389259 is recalled, along with Yaki Noodle Bowl in 12 ounce containers with UPC number 63912389254, and Ebi Vermicelli Bowl in 13 ounce containers with UPC number 63912389334. The sell by date for all of these products was 5/20/2025.

If you bought any of these items and froze them for later use, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you did eat these products within the last week, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.