Mount Becher Buffalo Medium Cheese Recalled For Listeria

by

Mount Becher Buffalo Medium Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Natural Pastures Cheese Company Ltd.

This cheese was sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and Ontario. The recalled product is Natural Pastures Cheese Company Mount Becher Buffalo Medium Cheese. It was sold in variable size packages. There is no UPC number for this product. The code on the product is Batch number 854 179.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. A food safety investigation has been launched that may lead to the recall of more products. If this happens, the public will be informed on the CFIA recall page.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, becasue of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheese away in a secure trash can, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.