MYY Trade enoki mushrooms are being recalled in Hawaii for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is MYY Trade Co.

The recalled product is MYY Trade enoki mushrooms that were sold locally at the Palama Supermarket stores. They are packaged in a 7.05 ounce clear and blue plastic package. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 809201 000039. The lost code, which is 136, is printed next to the UPC number.

The recall was triggered after routine sampling and analysis conducted by the DOH Laboratory Preparedness and Response Branch. Certain food products are collected to test for microbial contamination to protect public health. Local supermarkets have been contacted to make sure that these mushrooms are no longer available for sale.

If you bought these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling these mushrooms.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

Officials have some recommendations about enoki mushrooms. Thoroughly cook them before serving them. Do not eat them raw. Do not use raw enoki mushrooms as a garnish. Don’t add the mushrooms to a dish just before serving. And keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from ready to eat foods just as you would keep raw beef or chicken separate.