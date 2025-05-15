NatureMills Mixes Recalled For Wheat, Milk, and Sesame

by

NatureMills Mixes are being recalled because they contain wheat, milk, and sesame, which are three of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease or is lactose intolerant, could have a serious problem if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is NatureMills US Inc of Prosper, Texas.

The recalled products include rice mixes, soups, spice mixes, porridge mix, and papas and vadam products. They are:

Rice Mixes: Idly Chilli Powder, Sesame Rice Mix, Dal Garlic Rice Mix, Moringa Rice Mix, Curry Leaf Rice Mix, Vallarai Rice Mix, Horsegram Rice Mix

Soups: Wonderberry Leaf Soup, Moringa Leaf Soup, Avarampoo Soup, Horsegram Soup

Spice Mixes & Powders: Traditional Sambar Powder, Traditional Rasam Powder

Porridge Mix: Black Kavuni Porridge Mix

Papads & Vadam: Garlic Vadam, Tomato Vadam, Rice Papad

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size and UPC number, at the FDA web site. You can also see pictures of the recalled products there.

A routine audit which revealed the missing ingredients and allergen labeling triggered the audit. The company has made immediate corrective measures.

If you purchased any of these NatureMills mixes, and cannot consume those allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.