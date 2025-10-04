Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites Recalled For Salmonella

by

Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses in dogs have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Best Buy Bones, Inc. of Mount Morris, Michigan.

This product was distributed out of Minnesota and sold through retail stores in Wisconsin after September 23, 2025. There are 34 bags of this item subject to this recall.

The recalled product is Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites that are packaged in a 1 pound or 16 ounce resealable plastic pouch with a picture of a dog on the front. The pouches are 11 inches high, 9.5 inches wide, and 3.5 inches deep on the bottom. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 739598900750. The Best Buy date is September 2027 that is printed on a tag on the bottom of the pouch. The lot numbers are 19379, 19380, 19381, and 19382.

The recall was triggered when samples of this product were collected on September 11, 2025 and tested by the FDA. The company has stopped distribution and production of the product while and investigation is underway.

Salmonella bacteria can affect pets and humans. Pets can get sick from eating the treat, and people can get sick by touching the treat and then not washing their hands, or by contact with an infected pet. If your pet ate this treat, monitor their health and yours for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning.

If you bought this product, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw the treat away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping the treat so animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Then sanitize pet food bowls and storage containers that came into contact with this item and wash your hands thoroughly.