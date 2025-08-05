Navarro Fancy Pecans Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Navarro Fancy Pecan Pieces, Halves, and Toppers are being recalled because they may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. This recall notice was not posted on the regular FDA recall page, but instead on the Enforcement Reports Page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these nuts. The recalling firm is Navarro Pecan Holdings of Corsicana, Texas.

The pecans were sold to bakeries, commercial kitchens, and food factories in the states of Texas, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and New Jersey; and in the UAE, Netherlands, and Italy. About 32,670 pounds of pecan pieces are included in this recall.

You can see the long list of recalled products, along with identifying numbers and code information, at the site linked above. The recalled products include Fancy Small Pecan Pieces, Fancy Medium Pecan Pieces, Fancy Midget Pecan Pieces, Fancy Jr. Mammoth Pecan Halves, Fancy Topper Pecan Halves, Fancy Topper Halves/Medium Pieces Blend, and Fancy Jumbo Pecan Halves, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the recall notice.

Please look at that list carefully. If you bought any of those items, do not eat them and do not use them in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw the pecans away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate any of these pecans, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.