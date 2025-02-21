Nazzaro Bowling Pin Sipper Cups Recalled For Lead Levels

by

Nazzaro Bowling Pin Sipper Cups are being recalled because the product contains level of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. No illnesses or incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The importer is Nazzaro Enterprises Texas Inc., of Hurst, Texas. This product was manufactured in China.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of lead exposure.

Additional symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of this heavy metal. The effects depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age and body weight. If a fetus or a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur, which can cause learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

This product was sold in bowling alleys nationwide from January 2018 through July 2019 for about $5.00. The item is Rebecca’s Toys & Prizes Nazzaro Bowling Pin Sipper Cups. The red tape on the cups contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. About 2,400 units of this product were sold.

The cups are white with red tape on the neck and a red plastic cap. The words “ITEM NO. PG1045,” the brand name, and the firm’s address are printed on a white label on the side of the cup.

If you bought this product, take it away from children immediately. Contact Nazzaro for a full refund. Nazzaro is contacting all known purchasers directly.