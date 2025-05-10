New Grains Gluten Free Bakery Recalls Products For Allergens

by

New Grains Gluten Free Bakery is recalling bakery oroducts because they may contain the allergens eggs, soy, and milk. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is New Grains Gluten Free Bakery.

These products were sold between April 7 and April 21, 2025 in the state of Utah. The lot numbers for these products are 90 to 107. The breads and croutons are packaged in clear vacuum-sealed plastic bags. The cookies are packaged in regular clear plastic bags. The products are labeled “gluten-free” are have the New Grains brand name. The label colors could be red, purple, orange, blue, green, or pink. No images were provided of the recalled products.

The recalled products include:

Artisan White Bread (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Multigrain Bread (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Sourdough Bread (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Cinnamon Raisin Bread (Contains: Egg)

Blueberry Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Cinnamon Raisin Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Plain Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Multigrain Bagels (Contains: Egg)

Artisan Sourdough Ciabatta Rolls (Contains: Egg)

Chocolate Chip Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Dye-Free Frosted Sugar Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Frosted Sugar Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Coconut Macaroon Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Brownie Chocolate Chip Cookie (Contains: Egg, Milk, Soy)

Artisan Seasoned Croutons (Contains: Egg, Milk)

Seasoned Bread Crumbs (Contains: Egg, Milk)

If you purchased any of these products and you are allergic to any of those allergens, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.