NH European Style Butter Blend Recalled For Milk

NH European Style Butter Blend is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bunge North America of Chesterfield, Missouri.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level across the United States. And there is one distribution center that is located in the Dominican Republic. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is NH European Style Butter Blend that is packaged in a net weight 1 pound container. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 1 00 78684 73961 2, with lot code 5064036503, and product number 5023937. The butter blend is packaged in white cardboard cases, with 36 blocks to a case. About 64,800 pounds of this product are included in this recall.

If you bought this item and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.