Nicotine Pouch Makers Asked to Use Child Resistant Packaging

Nicotine pouch makers are being asked by the FDA to use child resistant packaging. The number of nicotine exposure cases reported to U.S. Poison Control Centers have steadily increased from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2025, according to public health officials.

These pouches contain concentrated nicotine that can be harmful or even fatal to young children, even when consumed in small amounts. Doses as low as 1 to 4 milligrams have caused toxic effects in young children. Symptoms of nicotine poisoning can include vomiting, confusion, and loss of consciousness.

FDA Commissioner Marty Makary, M.D., M.P.H. said in a statement, “I am concerned about rising reports of nicotine exposures in young children caused by nicotine pouches. The fruity flavors and bright, colorful designs of nicotine pouch products could resemble candy and seem attractive to children. Manufacturers should consider what steps they can take to prevent accidental exposures and ingestion.”

The agency is also giving advice to consumers on how to properly store these products. Keep the containers out of the reach of children. Put them in high cabinets, preferable ones that lock. When you buy these products, choose FDA-authorized nicotine pouches that have child-resistant packaging. Make sure that the container is closed when you aren’t using it. Always store these pouches in their original containers. Finally, do not use these pouches in front of children. The FDA has authorized 2o nicotine pouch products, all using child resistant packaging.

Call 911 or Poison Control if you suspect a child has ingested nicotine. The Poison Control HELP number is 1-800-222-1222.