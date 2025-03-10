by

Noble Made Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce is being recalled because the bottles are foaming when they are opened. Sauces should not foam; it means some fermentation has taken place, which could mean contamination with yeast. The recall notice did not state the reason for the recall, or if there is a specific type of yeast that is casu9ijg this problem. Some types of yeast may be harmful, especially to anyone who has a compromised immune system.

This notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, so there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection win the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Spicin Foods Inc. of Kansas City, Kansas.

The recalled product includes products shipped to one distributor in Missouri. The product is further distributed to retail locations and distribution centers in Indiana, Kentucky, Texas, Colorado, Florida, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Iowa, Washington, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Georgia, California, Arizona, and Wisconsin.

The recalled item is Noble Made Garlic Parmesan Wing Sauce, that is packaged in a net wt 9.25 ounce bottle, with UPC number 850000398542, code #0897 and BEST BY date 06/02/2026. Other numbers that were not explained include 14:02 33724 L1, Code: F20920061. The finished product code is F20920061.

If you bought this sauce, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.