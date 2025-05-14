Orasta Pumpkin Seeds Recalled in Canada for Possible Salmonella

by

Orasta Pumpkin Seeds and Fine Goods Wholesome Pumpkin Seeds and unbranded pumpkin seeds are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firms are Beaches Natural Foods, The Sweet Potato, and Orasta. Each company is responsible for some, but not necessarily all, of the recalled products .

These seeds were sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. The recalled products include Orasta Organic Pumpkin Seeds that are sold in 250 gram packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 28795 59321 6. The seeds were sold from April 17, 2025 to May 10, 2025. They were sold at Fiesta Farm that is located at 200 Christie Street in Toronto, Ontario.

Also recalled is unbranded Organic European Pumpkin Seeds that are packaged in variable size containers. There is no UPC number for this product. They were sold from March 2025 to May 8, 2025 at Beaches Natural Foods that is located at 1947 Queen Street East in Toronto, Ontario.

Finally, Fine Goods Wholesom Raw European Pumpkin Seeds Organic are included in this recall. They are packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number starts with 0205069. They were sold from April 24, 2025 to May 6, 2025 at The Sweet Potato that is located at 108 Vine Avenue Unit B in Toronto.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these pumpkin seeds, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.