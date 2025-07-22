Pavao’s Pork & Chicken Sausage and Texas Hamburger Recalled

by

Pavao’s Pork & Chicken Sausage and Texas Hamburger are being recalled in Canada because they may contain soy and milk, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. The recall notice did not specify if any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Pavao’s Meats & Deli.

These items were sold in the province of Ontario at the retail level. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. All of the recalled product are Pavao’s brand.

The recalled products include Pork & Chicken Sausage (Alheiras0 that is packaged in variable size packages. The UPC number for this item starts with 0205526. All best before dates up to and including 25.OC.07 are included in this recall.

Also recalled is Texas Hamburger 6 ounce patties contained in 4.59 kilogram packages. The UPC number starts with 0201077. All best by dates up to and including 26.JL.10 are included. Finally, Texas Hamburger 6 ounce patties, contained in 1.36 kilogram packages, are included in this recall. The UPC number starts with 0201077. All best by dates up to and including 26.JL.10 are included in this recall.

If you bought these items and you cannot consume milk or soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.