Possible Campylobacter Outbreak at Stripe’s Workplace Cafeteria

A possible Campylobacter outbreak has occurred at Stripe’s workplace cafeteria in Seattle, Washington. Five people were sickened in September 2025. The investigation into the outbreak is complete, according to the King County Health Department.

That business is located at 920 5th Avenue, floor 19, in Seattle. The meal was eaten on September 15, 2025, and the illness onset date range was from September 17 to September 18, 2025. This cafeteria is for Stripe employee3s and is typically not open to the public. Public health officials think that people got sick from eating chicken liver pate.

The five people all had similar symptoms, including diarrhea, including some bloody diarrhea, stomach pain, fever, and joint pain. They all tested positive for Campylobacter. Symptoms usually start two to five days after eating food contaminated with the pathogen and the illness can last about a week. One complication from this type of infection is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which can cause temporary or permanent paralysis.

The cafeteria was inspected by officials on October 15, 2025. They found that the chicken liver pate may have been undercooked. Undercooked chicken can be a source of this pathogen. Officials recommended that employees conduct a deep cleaning of the restaurant, conduct regular temperature checks and logs for high risk food such as pate, and report to Public Health any foodborne illness associated with their establishment.

Officials went back to the cafeteria on October 27 and found that most of the problems had been fixed. On another visit on November 10, all food safety concerns had been addressed.