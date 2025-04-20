Public Health Alert For Pork Carnitas For Foreign Material

by

A public health alert has been issued for pork carnitas for foreign material contamination, more specifically pieces of metal, according to the USDA. This poses a tooth injury, mouth injury, GI tract injury, and choking injury. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Cargill Meat Solutions.

A recall was not requested becasue this product is no longer available for purchase. This fully cooked product was made from April 1 to April 2, 2025. It is 16 ounce tray packages containing Pork Carnitas Seasoned & Seared Pork with Juices Slow Cooked with Citrus. The use by dates of 06/30/2025 or 07/01/2025 are stamped on the side of the packaging.

This item has the establishment number Est. 46049 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. It was shipped to Aldi supermarkets nationwide.

The recall was triggered when the establishment found equipment damage during routine process checks that may have introduced pieces of metal into the product. FSIS is concerned that this product is in consumers’ refrigerators ore freezers.

Please check to see if you purchased this Cargill Meat Solutions pork carnitas product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.