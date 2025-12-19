Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas Recalled For Undeclared Soy

by

Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas is being recalled because it contains soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not listed on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy who eats this product could have a serious reaction. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is A. S. K. Foods of Palmyra, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product was sold only at Publix stores in the state of Florida. The recalled item is Publix Rice & Pigeon Peas that is packaged in a plastic tray where the top label is correctly labeled, but the bottom label has Cavatappi Pasta as the first ingredient and has a code on the lid of “5387-4,” “5387-5,” or “5387-6.”

The recalled item is in a plastic tray with a net weight of 32 ounces. The ingredient statement on the package is intended for Three Cheese Mac & Cheese, which does not declared soy, an ingredient used to make the Rice & Pigeon Peas.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume soy for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.