Top 10 Outbreaks: Number 9 is Metabolic Meals Salmonella

Continuing our countdown of the Top 10 Outbreaks of 2025, number 9 is the Metabolic Meals Salmonella outbreak that sickened at least 21 people in 13 states, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The case count by state was: Arkansas (1), California (3), Connecticut (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (2), Minnesota (3), Missouri (3), Mississippi (1), New York (1), Pennsylvania (1), Texas (1), Washington (1), and Wisconsin (1). The patient age range is from 0 to 96 years. Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2025 to October 3, 2025.

Of the 15 people who gave information to public health investigators, 13 said they ate a Metabolic Meals menu item before they got sick. Eight people have been hospitalized out of 19 who were interviewed, for a hospitalization rate of 42%, which is more than double the average 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

Metabolic Meals recalled some meals that were delivered during the week of July 28, 2025. They included Four Cheese Tortellini with Pesto Sauce and Grilled Chicken, Low Carb Chicken Teriyaki and Vegetables, Black Garlic & Ranch Chicken Tenders with Roasted Vegetables, and Sliced Top Sirloin with Roasted Peanut Butter Sauce and Summer Vegetables. All of these meals had best by dates of 08/06/2025. These foods are available through a home delivery service.

Bacteria from sick people’s samples were closely related genetically, which suggests that they got sick from eating the same food. Combined with the fact that most people ate Metabolic Meals food before getting isck, it’s likely that those foods caused the outbreak.

If you purchased any of those meals, do not eat them. You can throw them away or contact the company for a return. If you ate those meals, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you get sick, see your doctor. You may be part of this Metabolic Meals Salmonella outbreak.