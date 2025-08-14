by

Quesito El Establo Spanish Cheese is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because of rodent activity and other insanitary conditions during the manufacturing and storage process. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Quesito El Establo of Salem, New Hampshire.

Rodents can cause other diseases besides Salmonella, including Rat bite fever, leptospirosis, and Lassa fever. The presence of rodents also suggests other insanitary conditions. Food that has been in the presence of rodents should not be consumed.

The recalled product is Quesito El Establo Spanish Cheese that was sold in the state of Massachusetts in Hispanic and Latino retail stores. All cheeses stamped with the code AUG 22 2025 or earlier are included in this recall.

The cheese was wrapped in plastic and placed in ziplock bags. Each unit weighs about one pound and has a blue sticker featuring a cow in the center with “Quesito Colombiano” written below it in yellow. At the top of the label the product is indicated as Spanish Cheese.

This recall was triggered when an FDA inspector visited the firm and observed the insanitary conditions. The company has stopped the production and distribution of this product as an investigation has been launched.

If you bought this cheese, do not eat it; do not take it out of the bag. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you and take it back rot the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning and other illnesses. If you do get sick, see your doctor and tell him or her you ate this cheese.