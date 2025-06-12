Rea and Bona Genoa Salami Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Rea and Bona Genoa Salami is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada is investigating a food borne illness outbreak in association with this recall, but more details about this Salmonella outbreak were not provided. The recalling firm is Marini Foods Limited.

These recalled products were sold in the provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario at the retail level and they were also sold tootles, restaurants, and institutions. You can see more pictures of the salami at the CFIA web site.

The recalled items are Bona Mild Genova Salami that is sold in variable size packages. There is no UPC number for this product. The code on the item is 5035 226. Also recalled is Rea Genoa Salami Sweet that is also sold in variable size packages. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 8 41571 04226 2, and the code is 035 226; 5049 226. Finally, Rea Genoa Salami Hot is included in this recall. It is sold in variable size packages, with the UPC number 8 41571 04228 6. The code for this last item is 5020 228; 5035 228.

If you bought any of these Rea and Bona Genoa Salami products, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid. Wrap or double bag the salami first so others can’t access it. Or you and take the salami back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.