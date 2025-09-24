Recall of Shaikh Al Kar Halva Products For Salmonella Updated

by

The recall of Shaikh Al Kar Halva products for possible Salmonella contamination has been updated again to include more items. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Nabil Boutamina doing business as Mediterranean Halal Meats.

These items were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The recalled products are all Shaik Al Kar brand. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The items include Plain Halva packaged in 800 gram containers. The UPC number is 6 253011 500616 and the codes are “Best Befor:” 2026.Aug.25 BN#260824.V. Also recalled is Pistachio Halva in 400 gram containers with UPC number 6 253011 500623 and codes “Best Befor:” 2026.Aug.25 BN#260824.PS. Pistachio Halva in 800 gram containers is included in this recall, with UPC number 6 253011 500593 and codes “Best Befor:” 2026.Aug.25 BN#260824.PS.

Sugar Free Plain Halva Diet is also recalled. It is packaged in 400 gram containers, with UPC number 6 253011 502634 and codes “Best Befor:” 2026.Aug.25 BN#260824.V. Chocolate Halva is included in the recall. It is packaged in 400 gram containers with UPC number 6 253011 500630 and codes “Best Befor:” 2026.Aug.25 BN#260824.CH. And finally, Chocolate Halva in 800 gram containers is recalled. The UPC number for this item is not available, and the codes are “Best Befor:” 2026.Aug.25 BN#260824.CH.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.