Red Shell Teriyaki Sauce Recalled For Micro Growth, Bubbling

Red Shell Teriyaki Sauce is being recalled because this shelf stable product is showing signs of microbial growth, which is bubbling, and swelling containers. There is no indication about which microbe may be contaminating the product. And this recall was listed on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Red Shell Foods, Inc. of City of Industry, California.

This product is primarily sold in the state of California. The company is working on a distribution list for consumers.

The recalled product is Red Shell Teriyaki Sauce that is packaged in 12 ounce bottles and 1 gallon bottles. There are 48 1 gallon bottles included in this recall, and 933 12 ounce bottles. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0-18529-10001-9 for the 12 ounce size, and 0-18529-10505-6 for the one gallon size. The lot number, which s also the beset by date, is 120326.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it. You can throw the teriyaki sauce away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.