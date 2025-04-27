Request Foods Soups Recalled For Pieces of Wood

by

Request Foods soups are being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of wood. This poses a tooth and mouth injury hazard, choking hazard, and GI tract injury hazard. This recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, so there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these soups. The recalling firm is Request Foods Inc. of Holland, Michigan.

The soups were sold in the states of Illinois and Michigan. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Moroccan Style Lentil Soup packaged in 4 x 8 pound pouches. The code information is Oct 11 2026 MOROCCAN STY LENTIL 19788 01115 RM 4A1 HHMM. Also recalled is Mexican Sweet Corn Soup packaged in 4 x 4 ounce pouches. The code information for that product is Nov 13 2026 MEX STREET CRN SOUP 27926 02135 RM 4A1 HHMM.

Cuban-Style Black Bean Soup, in 4 x 4 pound pouches, is also recalled. The code information for that product is Nov 10 2026 CUBAN BLK BN 29166 02105 RM 4A1 HHMM. Finally, Beecher’s Street Corn soup in 18 ounce containers is included in this recall. The UPC number for that time is 782045 115009 and the code information is BEST IF USED BY: 09/04/2026 HH:MM 25072.

If you purchased any of these soups, do not eat them, or sell or serve them to others. You can throw the Request Foods soups away in a secure trash can, or you take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.