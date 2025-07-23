Rich Ice Cream Bars Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Rich Ice Cream Bars are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of thee products. The recalling firm is Rich Ice Cream of West Palm Beach, Florida.

These ice cream bars and novelty items were sold at the retail level in these states: California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Virginia, Arizona, Alabama, Illinois, Missouri, Massachusetts, Tennessee, Iowa, South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, Nevada, Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Nebraska, and also in Nassau and the Bahamas.

The recalled products are all Rich brand. The lot numbers for each product are 24351 through 25156. The recalled products include Chocolate Crunch Cake Bar (85000), stick novelties that are 3 fluid ounces each. Also recalled is Strawberry Shortcake Bar (85050), stick novelties that are 3 fluid ounces each. Rich Bar (85155), stick novelties that are 3 fluid ounces are included.

Crumbled Cookie Bar (85200) that is also 3 fluid ounces, is included in this recall, as is Orange Cream Bar (86010), a stick novelty item that weighs 2.5 fluid ounces. Fudge Frenzy Bar (86210), a stick novelty that weighs 2.5 ounces is also recalled, as is Cotton Candy Twirl Bar (86260) that weighs 2.5 ounces.

Savagely Sour BlueRasberry Bar (86265), a stick novelty that weighs 2.5 ounces is recalled, along with Savagely Sour Cherry Bar (86266) that weighs 2.5 ounces, and finally Cool Watermelon Bar (86270) that weighs 2.5 ounces. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these ice cream bars, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.