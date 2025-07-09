Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches Recalled For Label Error

by

Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches are being recalled for a labeling error. The individually wrapped packs may be incorrectly labeled as cheese crackers even though the product may be a peanut butter sandwich cracker. Anyone who is allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Mondelēz Global LLC of East Hanover, New Jersey.

All outer cartons are labeled correctly and have the allergen statement, indicating that the product contains peanuts. This recall is listed exclusively for the 8-pack, 20-pack, and 40-pack RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwich cartons and the 20-pack RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack carton. No other RITZ products or Mondelēz Global products are included in this recall.

For the recalled 11.4 ounce Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches 8 count, the UPC number is 0 44000 88210 5 and the best when used by dates are 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25. This product has the “AE” plant code only. For the 27.6 oz. Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches – 20 Count, the UPC number is 0 44000 07584 2 and the best when used by dates are 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26, with the AE plant code.

Also recalled are 55.2 oz. RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches – 40 Count with UPC number 0 44000 07819 5 and best if used by dates 1 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25 and 2 JAN 26 – 22 JAN 26. This product has the “AM” plant code. Finally, the 27.3 oz. RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich 20-Count Variety Pack with (20 packs of 10 Cheese 1.38-oz. packs and 10 Peanut Butter 1.38-oz. packs) is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 0 44000 08095 2 and the best if used by dates are 2 NOV 25 – 9 NOV 25. This item has the “RJ” plant code.

Cartons containing only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not affected by this recall. In addition, cartons containing either RITZ Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack with different Best When Used By Dates and Plant Codes than those listed above are also not affected by this recall.

If you bought these products and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat them. You can throw these products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.