River Valley Ranch Spinach Artichoke Dip Mix Recalled

River Valley Ranch Spinach Artichoke Dip Mix is being recalled for underprocessing. That means that it could contain pathogens that should have been destroyed and could take people sick. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is River Valley Ranch Ltd of Burlington, Wisconsin.

This item was sold in the state of Wisconsin at the retail level. About 224 jars of this product were sold and are being recalled.

The recalled product is River Valley Ranch & Kitchens Spinach Artichoke Dip Mix that is packaged in a 16 ounce (454 gram) jar. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 92016-40021 1.

This product is supposed to be refrigerated after opening, but it is not sold in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. The batch numbers of this product are 40124113001 BATCH number 40124113002 and BATCH number 40124113003. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this Spinach Artichoke Dip Mix, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.