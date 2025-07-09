Rucks and Tollefson Sausages Recalled in MN For Listeria

by

Rucks and Tollefson Sausages are being recalled in Minnesota for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, according to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Ruck’s Meat Processing of Belle Plaine, Minnesota.

The recalled products include these Tollefson Family Pork products: Homestyle Wieners, Smoked Polish Sausage with Cheddar Cheese, and No Sugar Added Homestyle Wieners. The Ruck’s Meat Processing product included in this recall is Cheese Polish Sausage. The Tollefson products were sold at various farmers’ markets and wholesale events. The Ruck’s sausage was sold at the company’s retail location in Belle Plaine.

These sausages have the establishment number 8921 stamped inside the State of Minnesota mark of inspection and a packed-on date of 6-25-25 on the label. Both the Ruck’s sausage and Tollefson sausage have the same establishment number and packed on date. You can see more pictures of product labels at the MDA web site.

If you purchased these sausages, do not eat them even if you are going to reheat them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.