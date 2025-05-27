Santa Monica Seafood Stuffed Atlantic Salmon Recalled For Soy

by

Santa Monica Seafood Stuffed Atlantic Salmon is being recalled because it may contain soy, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Santa Monica Seafood of Rancho Dominguez, California.

This salmon was sold in the states of California, Nevada, and Arizona at Aldi stores. The recalled product is Santa Monica Seafood Atlantic Salmon Portions with Seafood Stuffing that is packaged in 16 ounce trays with clear plastic overwrap. No UPC number was given. The use by/freeze by date for this item is June 2, 2025.

The product date code is on the white portion of the label that is stamped on the front of the package, beneath the image. The supplier found the problem and triggered the recall during a routine inspection of label proofs from a completed production batch.

If you purchased this item and you are allergic to or sensitive to soy, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.