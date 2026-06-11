Zen Fidget Magnetic Ball Sets Recalled For Magnet Ingestion

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Zen Fidget Magnetic Ball Sets are being recalled for a magnet ingestion hazard. High powdered magnets can be swallowed. When they are, they attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive tract. This can cause perforations, twisting, or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Daoen Inc. of City of Industry, California. The distributors are Ensora Health, of Birmingham, Alabama, and Gordon Sinclair, of Valley Stream, New York. The ball sets were manufactured in China.

The recalled magnetic balls violate the mandatory standard for toys because the magnets can be easily accessed by children. The recall is for Zen Fidget Magnetic Ball Sets. The toy sets have four textured silicone balls that are in silver, light brown, tan, and bronze. Each ball is about 1.24 inches in diameter. The ball sets are packaged in a black, round zippered case with or without a white Gordon Sinclair logo on it.

This set was offered as a promotional free item that was received by consumers from December 2025 through February 2026. About 1000 of these sets were distributed.

If you have these sets in your home, stop using them and take them away from children. Throw them away in a secure trash can after double bagging them so others can’t see them.