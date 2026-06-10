allo simonne Milk Chocolate Spread Recalled For Glass Pieces

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allo simonne Milk Chocolate Spread is being recalled in Canada for possible foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. This poses a tooth injury, choking, mouth injury, and GI tract injury hazards. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is allo simonne.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in these provinces: British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. It was also sold online. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled item is allo simonne Milk Chocolate Spread that is packaged in 220 gram containers. The type of container was not specified in the recall notice. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 6 28347 31004 2. The lot number for this item is 4-281-25. And the best before date stamped on the item label is 4/27.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging the chocolate spread so other people can’t see it. Or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.