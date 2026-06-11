Tako Wasabi Products Recalled In Canada For Undeclared Fish

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Tako Wasabi products are being recalled in Canada because they contain fish, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to fish could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Azuma Foods (Canada) Co., Ltd.

These products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec, and they may have been sold in other provinces and territories. They were also sold online.

The recalled products are Azuma (Japanese characters only) Seasoned Octopus with Wasabi Sauce (Tako Wasabi). This product is packaged in a 1 kilogram plastic pouch with green borders. You can see the product through a window in the packaging. The UPC number for this item is 6 27778 00075 1. And the best before date/lot number pairs are: Best before 2026.FE.14 with Lot number 17038 (1CEICE2); Best before 2026.MA.08 with Lot number 17070 (1CELBF2); Best before 2026.JL.31 with Lot number 17085 (1CFCAH2); and Best before 2026.DE.18 with Lot number 17110 (1CFGCH2).

Also recalled is Azuma-tei Tako Wasabi – Wasabi Flavoured Octopus that is packaged in 3o0 gram plastic containers. The package is black with a picture of the product on the front. The UPC number for this item is 6 27778 00291 5, The best before date that is stamped on the label is 2026.JL.31, the lot number is 17085, and the manufacture lot number is 1CFCAH2.

If you purchased these products and you are allergic to fish, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.