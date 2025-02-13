Seasoned Bamboo Shoots Recalled For Possible Botulism

by

Menma Ajitsuke Seasoned Bamboo Shoots are being recalled for possible botulism contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is AKT Trading Inc. of Torrance, California. The brand name is CHOSHIYA,

Botulism, which is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause these symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension, and constipation may also occur. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled product is Menma Ajitsuke Prepared Seasoned Bamboo Shoot that is sold in 8.8 ounce plastic bags. The JANCODE or UPC number is 4983673527332, and the expiration date is 1/29/2025. People may have frozen this product for later use; freezing does not destroy the Clostridium botulinum spores.

The product was produced at the Tokyo Central Costa Mesa store in Costa Mesa, California. This issue was discovered on 1/14/2025 at the Tokyo Central Costa Mesa retail store where the product was found being sold under non-refrigerated conditions. The missing “Keep Refrigerated” label likely contributed to this issue. The product was immediately removed from sale at this location.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook with it, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw this item away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it, or you can take it bak to the store where you bought it for a full refund.