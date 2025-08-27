Shaikh Al Kar Plain Halva Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Shaikh Al Kar Plain Halva is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Greenworld Foods Express Inc.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, Quebec, and Saskatchewan. The recalled item is Shaikh Al Kar Plain Halva that is packaged in 400 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 253011 500647. The best before date for this item is 2027.Feb.04. And the BN number is 040225.V.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. More products may be recalled; if this happens, the public will be informed through recall notices on the CFIA web site.

Please check your kitchen to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the halva away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.