SharkNinja Pressure Cookers Recalled For Serious Burn Hazard

SharkNinja Pressure Cookers are being recalled for burn hazards. Serious burn injuries have been reported. The pressure cooking lid can be opened during use, causing hot contents to escape. SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries, including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body. The recalling firm is SharkNinja Operating LLC, of Needham, Massachusetts

This product was manufactured in China. The recalled product is SharkNinja Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers. About 1,846,400 were sold in the United States, and about 184,240 were sold in Canada.

The cookers have functions that include pressure cooking and air frying. They were sold in black. The cookers have a 6.5 quart capacity. “Ninja” is printed on the front of each unit and on the label. The model numbers included in this recall are OP300, OP301, OP301A, OP302, OP302BRN, OP302HCN, OP302HAQ, OP302HW, OP302HB, OP305, OP305CO, and OP350CO.

Any additional code following the model number is not part of that description. For instance, a unit labeled “OP301 I07” is a model OP301 unit. Any OP300 series replacement pressure cooker lids purchased as an additional part are also included in this recall.

These pressure cookers were sold at Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club, Amazon, and Target stores nationwide, and were also sold online at www.Ninjakitchen.com, www.walmart.com, www.costco.com, www.samsclub.com, www.amazon.com, and www.target.com from January 2019 through March 2025 for about $200.00.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately as a pressure cooker. Contact SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. You can continue to use the air frying and other functions.