Shellfish Biotoxin Closure in Pierce County, WA For PSP

There is a shellfish biotoxin closure in Pierce County, Washington because high levels of PSP, or paralytic shellfish poison, are present on some beaches, according to the Tacoma/Pierce County Health Department. Specific beaches in that county are closed to the harvest of all species.

The shellfish biotoxin closure area is the shoreline from Days Island and Point Fosdick north to the King and Kitsap County lines, including Commencement Bay, Colvos Passage and the Narrows. The closure applies to recreational mussel, clam and oyster harvesting within these areas. Shellfish that you can buy in stores and order in restaurants are still safe to eat.

Paralytic shellfish poison is produced by some species of algae. This biotoxin can paralyze muscles. High levels of PSP can cause severe illness and death, which can occur in less than 30 minutes.

Symptoms of PSP including tingling in the fingers and toes, loss of control of arms and legs, difficulty breathing, nausea, and a sense of floating. The muscles of the chest and abdomen can be paralyzed, and the person can suffocate.

If you ate shellfish harvested from that area and your symptoms are mild, call your health care provider. If symptoms are severe, call 911 or go to the emergency room immediately.

To protect yourself, check the DOH’s Shellfish Safety Map or call the Marine Biotoxin Hotline at 800-562-5632 before harvesting shellfish. Public beaches sometimes have closure signs, but don’t assume that the shellfish is safe to eat if you don’t see these signs.